Here's where you can get back-to-school looks for $2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a fan of consignment shops that help you narrow down your search by designer, size and color, Retail Therapy on Houston's northwest side is the place to shop.Retail Therapy has been around for almost 30 years, and was formerly known as Box of Chocolate.The store, located on Grant near Jones Road, has gained some square footage and sells many more items than before.They offer children's clothing ranging from newborn sizes to size 16, shoes, accessories and women's clothing in sizes 00 to 4X."It's just a collection of anything and everything from Target brands to Louis Vuitton and everything in between," said owner Kimberly Smith.Shoppers can score great deals such as Michael Kors sneakers and Tory Burch flip flops for $40.But the best part about Retail Therapy is the $2 room. Yes, you can find brand-new items for just $2."There's lots of treasures to be found in this room," said Smith.To keep up with the latest deals, follow Retail Therapy on