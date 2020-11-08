Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Black-owned and Black-led businesses

If you're looking for an inspired present for someone special this holiday, check out one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.

Oprah Winfrey is ready to unwrap a few of her favorite things, and Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 highlights Black-owned and Black-led businesses.

Winfrey's gift-giving extravaganza is an annual tradition, and her list of 72 items includes a gold necklace spelling out "V-O-T-E" from Bychari.

Each year, the list offers dozens of items that have earned Oprah's stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories.

In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices.

CLICK HERE for the full list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingentertainmentoprah winfreychristmasretailshopping
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dense Fog Advisory in effect this morning
Eta makes landfall in Cuba, heads for Florida
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Nov. 8
2 shot near Huffman in dispute over money for a dog
NE Houston home destroyed by late night fire
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Lifelong Houston Republicans look forward to new administration
Show More
World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
1 shot while driving on West Loop
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
Watch Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech
More TOP STORIES News