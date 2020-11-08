Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Black-owned and Black-led businesses

If you're looking for an inspired present for someone special this holiday, check out one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.
Oprah Winfrey is ready to unwrap a few of her favorite things, and Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 highlights Black-owned and Black-led businesses.
Winfrey's gift-giving extravaganza is an annual tradition, and her list of 72 items includes a gold necklace spelling out "V-O-T-E" from Bychari.
Each year, the list offers dozens of items that have earned Oprah's stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories.
In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices.
