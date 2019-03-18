Handmade Easter baskets and hand-painted eggs on sale for a good cause.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Blue Bird Circle in Montrose is one of Houston's oldest resale shops. They're gearing up for their biggest event of the year, their Annual Easter Basket and Egg sale."We are in the process now of making Easter baskets, which are tradition in Houston, and dying eggs and hand painting them," said Carolyn Williams, President of Blue Bird Circle.These handmade Easter baskets and hand-painted eggs take months to make. The baskets will sell for $18 and the eggs for $12."All of the money that we raise is given to the Texas Children's Hospital Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology," said Williams.The Blue Bird Circle is a volunteer organization for women who lend an extra hand at the clinic as well as the resale shop."We take in consignment furniture, clothes, donations, and our merchandise is turned over very often," said Williams.If you're spring cleaning and want to make money on some of your gently worn items or maybe you're ready to part ways with a piece of furniture or panting, the Blue Bird Circle gives you 60 percent of what your item sells for, which is more than most consignment shops.The Blue Bird Circle Spring Event takes place this Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. There will also be a taco truck and popsicle truck on hand. Brookwood will also be there selling plants for spring as well.The store is located on Alabama near Jack.