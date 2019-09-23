Shopping

Where to find Halloween costumes, fall decor and more under $10

By
Fall is in the air and that means Halloween is just around the corner. For parents still trying to foot the bill from back to school spending, dollar stores around Houston can help you out this time of year.

I stopped by Dollar General and there are aisles of costumes for $10 including everything from a skeleton poncho to The Hulk. They even have accessories like a Jason mask for $1 or a nerd costume for just $5. Face paint ranges from $1 to $5.

I found several Halloween and fall decorations from $1 to $10. Pumpkin carving kits are just $3 and bags of candy range from $1 to $2.

The sooner you go, the better selection. At these prices, they aren't going to stay on the shelf for long.

At the Dollar Tree everything is just $1. I found adorable Halloween and fall decorations, from pumpkin and ghost hang-able décor to LED pumpkin lights, "Beware" and "Keep out" signs and table cloths.

On the Dollar Tree website, they have a blog for crafts you can complete using their supplies. I followed the list, purchasing everything for a wreath and had tons of leftovers. I technically only spent $10 in total. It took me about 20 minutes to put the wreath together, using a hot glue gun to secure the smaller accents in place.
