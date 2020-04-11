Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Krisann Chasark
We have all seen the empty shelves in the toilet paper and hand sanitizer aisles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, we can add another item to the list of things in short supply: It's hair color.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers have turned their attention to dye.

With salons closed for nearly a month, roots are beginning to show for some people, and that means coloring their hair at home as people shelter in place.

RELATED: 'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding in San Mateo Co. amid coronavirus pandemic

Research firm Nielsen says sales of hair coloring products are up 23% from the same time last year. Other hair care items are also big sellers. Nielsen says hair clipper sales have increased by more than 160%.

The first shopping wave happened during the week ending March 7. That's when Nielsen data showed hand sanitizer sales going up 470% from the year before, while aerosol disinfectant sales soared 385%.

Suppliers say there is plenty of stock coming in, but people continue to stockpile and that's leading to empty shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghairhair stylingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgray hairshoppinggrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Connect with your favorite news team
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
Have you noticed you're getting fewer robocalls?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
How blood from cured COVID-19 patients may save lives
Man charged with killing woman police say is his mother
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
Enjoy chilly mornings and nice afternoons this week
Spring family helping elderly neighbors during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Tarvaris Jackson, who won Super Bowl with Seattle, dies at 36
Police trying to figure out how dad died in fight with son
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
This is how the Rockets came in clutch for hospital workers
Man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they got COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News