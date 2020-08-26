H-E-B and Kroger stores in Houston set to close at 6 p.m. ahead of Laura

Baytown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B announced some of its stores closed at noon Wednesday due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.The following stores closed at noon:All other Houston-area H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores and Central Market Houston will close at 6 p.m.The H-E-B fuel stations and pharmacies will follow store hours.Kroger also announced some of its stores will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to Hurricane Laura."We want all of our customers and associates to be informed and prepared, but also for them to be safe" said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger in Houston. "We have stores across the areas of the storm's impact, and we will keep those stores open until 6pm tonight so customers can safely access the food and emergency supplies they need. After that, it's about ensuring our teams are safe with their families and out of harm's way."Earlier this week, multiple businesses announced their closures, including the Houston Zoo, Children's Museum Houston and Moody Gardens.If you needed a COVID-19 test, note that Houston Health Department-affiliated sites are also closed Wednesday and Thursday.Within the Houston area, city leaders are also urging people to stay off the roads to allow those who need to evacuate to higher ground to do so safely.