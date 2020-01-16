Shopping

Google's new tool just made your shopping easier

Google unveiled a new shopping feature on your mobile device that can help you save money.

A new section uses search terms to showcase popular products from stores across the internet.

For example, if you search "running shoes," Google will highlight popular shoes from several retailers.

You can then filter the products by size, style and department.

Once you find something you like, Google lists the sites where you can buy it, making it easier for you to compare prices.

You can then go to your desired retailer's website to make your purchase, knowing you're getting the best price available.

