Houston-area grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers

WALGREENS:
Walgreens begins reserving the first hour of every Tuesday to senior customers this week, from 8 to 9 a.m. Beyond the carved-out shopping time, Walgreens says "senior hour" is also available to caregivers and immediate families.
COSTCO:
Costco Wholesale Club will hold its senior hour for members 60 and up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
TRADER JOE'S:
Trader Joe's also started offering senior hours this week, reserving the first hour of daily shopping to seniors, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
WALMART
From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.
To better serve our customers and support our associates, Walmart U.S. stores are making the following changes:
FOOD TOWN
Lewis Food Town is opening the doors for shoppers over the age of 65 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Senior Hours: 7 – 8 a.m. Effective March 17th we will open our doors from 7 – 8 a.m. to allow those ages 65 and older to shop in a less crowded environment. Access to the store at this time will require a government-issued state ID or Texas driver’s license.— Food Town (@YourFoodTown) March 16, 2020
The idea is to allow older customers to shop in a less crowded environment, the store said. Access will require a state-issued ID or a Texas driver's license.
The move comes as grocery stores across the country have been overwhelmed with shoppers amid the coronavirus crisis.
The grocery chain has 30 locations in the Houston area. You can find them here.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET
Starting on Wednesday, Mar 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.
Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.
In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.
DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.
Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
VALLARTA STORES
Vallarta stores announced they will be open from seven until eight each morning starting Wednesday, only for seniors, pregnant women and disabled customers.
TARGET
Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.
The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."
