Under $10: Back-to-school clothing and supplies at Goodwill in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Tax-Free Weekend behind us, you may still be looking to stretch your dollar on last minute back-to-school essentials.Goodwill Houston can help you do that and more."We have such awesome prices. It's great for anybody," said Barbie Rawsen-Parker, director of fund development at Goodwill. "Our shorts are $3.99 and shirts are $2.99. It's all unit pricing."One outfit, a brand new, with tags Brooks Brothers button-up with French Toast slacks, sells for a total of $7.Or you could snatch up a Banana Republic blouse for $5.99, cute belt for $2.99, and skirt for $5.99, totaling about $15 for the entire look.Teachers can find shirts from $3.99 to $5.99 and bottoms too.And we're not just talking clothing here."We also have backpacks, Vera Bradley, Dora the Explorer, cars, duffel bags for college students if you're traveling for Thanksgiving to go see Mom," said Rawsen-Parker.All these bags range in price from $3 to $7.Teachers can even stock up on last-minute supplies."Brand new dry erase markers still in the packaging for $1.99. We have some teacher supplies for $1 and scissors and pencils for $0.75," explained Rawsen-ParkerEven more savings can be stacked on top of Goodwill's low prices each week by shopping their weekly tag sale. You can get up to 75 percent off on Mondays.