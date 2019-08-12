stretch your dollar

Under $10: Back-to-school clothing and supplies at Goodwill in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Tax-Free Weekend behind us, you may still be looking to stretch your dollar on last minute back-to-school essentials.

Goodwill Houston can help you do that and more.

"We have such awesome prices. It's great for anybody," said Barbie Rawsen-Parker, director of fund development at Goodwill. "Our shorts are $3.99 and shirts are $2.99. It's all unit pricing."

One outfit, a brand new, with tags Brooks Brothers button-up with French Toast slacks, sells for a total of $7.

Or you could snatch up a Banana Republic blouse for $5.99, cute belt for $2.99, and skirt for $5.99, totaling about $15 for the entire look.

Teachers can find shirts from $3.99 to $5.99 and bottoms too.

And we're not just talking clothing here.

"We also have backpacks, Vera Bradley, Dora the Explorer, cars, duffel bags for college students if you're traveling for Thanksgiving to go see Mom," said Rawsen-Parker.

All these bags range in price from $3 to $7.

Teachers can even stock up on last-minute supplies.

"Brand new dry erase markers still in the packaging for $1.99. We have some teacher supplies for $1 and scissors and pencils for $0.75," explained Rawsen-Parker

Even more savings can be stacked on top of Goodwill's low prices each week by shopping their weekly tag sale. You can get up to 75 percent off on Mondays.

GET MORE STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR!

New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods

Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home

4 best headphones you can get for under $20
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonback to schoolgoodwillstretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Where you can get $1 clothing in Houston this weekend
Salon offering free back-to-school haircuts for a good cause
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Attorney calls for body cam footage in controversial arrest
Son shoots at masked gunman found trying to rob parents
Woman files lawsuit against faith-based health share ministry
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Man charged after killing ex who had broken up with him: Police
Show More
Shoppers describe their fight to safety during mall scare
Puppy stolen from rescue group minutes before adoption
School principal's Mattress Mack-style video making waves
Leukemia patient's dream of meeting Deshaun Watson comes true
THE 60: Here's the best time to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower
More TOP STORIES News