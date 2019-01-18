SHOPPING

Free Stuff Friday: See what you can get for free this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you what you can get for free this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A free workout, movie night without spending a dime and load-up on ideas for your big day.

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you what you can get for free this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingfree stufffreebie fridayHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
SPONSORED: 25 Days of Christmas
Best deals on meal delivery kit services
Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event
What to buy and not buy in January
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man who chased teen driver charged in new traffic case
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Video of horses chasing down a suspect attempting to flee on foot
Man uses Fortnite to sexually exploit teens
Cold and windy weather sticks around
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000, survey finds
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
Show More
HPD K9 officer T-Rex undergoing surgery for cancer
Six HISD educators nominated for national award
Barbie left on grave could solve 6-year-old's murder
Nazi sympathizer attempts to burn apartment building down
Karbach Brewery and Astros team up for new beer
More News