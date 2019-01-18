Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SHOPPING
Free Stuff Friday: See what you can get for free this week
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5096071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you what you can get for free this week.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Friday, January 18, 2019 02:11PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A free workout, movie night without spending a dime and load-up on ideas for your big day.
Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you what you can get for free this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopping
free stuff
freebie friday
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
SPONSORED: 25 Days of Christmas
Best deals on meal delivery kit services
Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event
What to buy and not buy in January
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man who chased teen driver charged in new traffic case
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Video of horses chasing down a suspect attempting to flee on foot
Man uses Fortnite to sexually exploit teens
Cold and windy weather sticks around
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000, survey finds
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
Show More
HPD K9 officer T-Rex undergoing surgery for cancer
Six HISD educators nominated for national award
Barbie left on grave could solve 6-year-old's murder
Nazi sympathizer attempts to burn apartment building down
Karbach Brewery and Astros team up for new beer
More News