ABC13 & YOU

Former NFL player opens store with a mission

EMBED </>More Videos

Former NFL player Jackie Battle and his wife Christine have opened a store with a mission to give back. (KTRK)

Life after football is all about charity for former NFL player Jackie Battle.

Battle is a former University of Houston running back who went on to play for four NFL teams before retiring at the age of 31.

He and his wife moved back to the Houston area and decided to open a franchise of a boutique called Philanthropy.

In addition to women's clothing and accessories, Philanthropy also sells blessings bags filled with food and toiletries for the homeless. In addition, Philanthropy offers Compassion Wear, featuring the logos of local non-profits. 100% of the proceeds from Compassion Wear go straight to those non-profits. A portion of the proceeds from everything else sold in the store - from home décor to accessories - also benefits charity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingcharityABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
SHOPPING
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News