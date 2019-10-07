stretch your dollar

Halloween shopping on a budget: Goodwill has costumes for less than $10

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ghosts and goblins have taken over store windows, but what's truly scary are the prices you'll see.

Houston Mom's blog contributor, Laura Acosta, says her kids don't usually stay in their costumes long, so she's trying to save money on them this year.

"Costumes are usually a thing I'm going to get one night's use, and sometimes you stock up and your kids' taste change. But you can get the same variety of options at a Goodwill, but for a fraction of the cost," Acosta said.

RELATED: Halloween petition has more than 60,000 supporters to move holiday to weekend

With 62 Goodwill stores all over the Houston area, consumers can find costumes that are sometimes still in the packaging.

One Goodwill store in Houston had a princess costume for $3, a Tinker Bell costume for $2 and a witch costume for $6.

"You're going to see original tags still on some of the costumes. It's really excellent quality because they were only on their bodies for just a couple of hours," Acosta said.

Costumes usually range from $2.99 to $9.99.

"You can come in and we will have different ideas in the look-book," director of fund development for Goodwill Houston Barbie Parker said.

Staff can help you pick out the pieces to create a perfect costume.
