Find deep discounts on things for your home at new store in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a new business buying in bulk to pass the savings directly to you in north Houston. They're offering 50 percent off big box store prices.Spot Liquidation may not seem like much, but looks can be deceiving. When you walk in, you'll quickly realize what a hidden gem it truly is."We buy overstock products from larger companies so that we can pass that savings to the public and give them a better discount," said Rachel Navarrete, Co-Owner of Spot Liquidation.Rachel and her sister-in-law Yolanda came up with the idea when they had a friend in need. They realized big box stores like Amazon, Target and Walmart's prices were still a little out of budget.I found a Cuisinart 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker for $15 at Spot Liquidation. On Amazon, it's $37.98.You can find name brand pots and pans for under $20.I found a Copper Chef Smart Cooker for $65, but it retails for $134.It's not all cookware. They have rows of power washers, tool boxes and weed killers too.Spot Liquidation is located at 506 Northville Street. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.