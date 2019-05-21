Memorial City Mall kicks off redevelopment plan that will make space 'more vibrant' and 'upscale'

HOUSTON, Texas -- West Houston shoppers should get ready for a whole new Memorial City Mall. That's because the 1.7-million-square-foot shopping destination overseen by Metro National has hired Trademark Property Company to renovate, reimagine, and redevelop the retail space.Plans call for redeveloping the entire 265-acre Memorial City campus as a more vibrant, upscale, integrated locale. All of it will create "a one-of-a-kind experience for shoppers and visitors through additional public spaces, increased walkability, more best-in-class retail, restaurants and entertainment uses, curated mixed-use, and a master plan for the next 50 years and beyond," according to the press release announcing the master plan.That plan will take firmer shape over the next 12 months, but expectations for it include a new experience on the mall's south side, where the recent closing of Sears presents a huge opportunity for retail, dining, or gathering spaces.