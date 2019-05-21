Shopping

Memorial City Mall kicks off redevelopment plan that will make space 'more vibrant' and 'upscale'

HOUSTON, Texas -- West Houston shoppers should get ready for a whole new Memorial City Mall. That's because the 1.7-million-square-foot shopping destination overseen by Metro National has hired Trademark Property Company to renovate, reimagine, and redevelop the retail space.

Plans call for redeveloping the entire 265-acre Memorial City campus as a more vibrant, upscale, integrated locale. All of it will create "a one-of-a-kind experience for shoppers and visitors through additional public spaces, increased walkability, more best-in-class retail, restaurants and entertainment uses, curated mixed-use, and a master plan for the next 50 years and beyond," according to the press release announcing the master plan.

That plan will take firmer shape over the next 12 months, but expectations for it include a new experience on the mall's south side, where the recent closing of Sears presents a huge opportunity for retail, dining, or gathering spaces.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonmallconstructionstore closingshopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News