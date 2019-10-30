Shopping

Estate sale so exclusive, the address can't even be released

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a fan of high end purses, shoes and artwork at a discounted price, this event is for you.

Lyn Huck Estate is kicking off its Fall Extravaganza Estate Sale Friday, Nov. 1 for one weekend only.

It's one of the largest estate sales of the year, comprised of 16 different clients' furniture, art work, décor, furs, shoes, and handbags, all under one roof.

Luxury brands include Chanel, Prada, Neiman Marcus and Louis Vuitton starting at $300. Everything is 70 percent off retail price, and the prices drop from there depending on the condition or demand of the item.



Certain crystals start at $10 and the most expensive items go up to $8,000.

"We represent higher-end furnishing, higher-end clients," said owner Lyn Huck. "These are nice, well-made contents that will last a lifetime as long as they are well taken care of."

Huck says the items are a good investment for young people who may not have the ability to pay full price for the items.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to the value of the items, the exact address will not be released until Friday at 7 a.m., but it is near Hillcroft and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston.

