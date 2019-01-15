Looking for a new computer? Goodwill Houston Computer Works is helping you save big with deep discounts on donated laptops, computers, printers and even video games for your kids!With two locations in Houston, nearly everyone can find what they need.Since inventory is all donated, you never know what you'll find. Shopper Reberto Villalobos stops by every chance he gets."I do this often. I go to different Goodwill locations, looking for different things. It's like a little hunt for me," Villalobos said.For those anyone who's skeptical about buying used, Goodwill Houston puts each item through a meticulous testing process."We have a spec sheet and it details everything that was tested and what comes with the computer. So it assures the customer that everything works fine and we tested everything that prior day up to six hours," explained general manager Zachary Williams.If you're wondering how good the prices are, monitors range from $10.99 to $24.99, depending on the size you choose.We found an Apple LCD monitor for $25.You can double up on savings when you shop the 'Bundle Deals.'"A bundle, which consists of a PC unit, speakers, keyboard, mouse pad and printer would be $600 at retail, but ours start at $199," Williams said.And not everything is used. There's a wall of brand-new phone cases for just four bucks.Video games, computer cases, and electronic cords -- like that HDMI cable you always misplace -- all range between $2 and $10.The bottom line is that one person's trash is always another's treasure."We pretty much accept anything and if we're not able to use it, then we will recycle it through our partnership with DELL Reconnect," said Williams.You can donate at any Goodwill drop off location, and the electronics will then get disbursed to the two Goodwill Houston computer locations.