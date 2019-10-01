Don't wait for Black Friday: Best things to buy in October

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shopping in October doesn't have to be scary - Nerd Wallet has a list of items that will have your wallet screaming "hallelujah" over the savings.The start of October means it's time to buy jeans. Most retailers have had them on shelves since August, so discounts are bound to pop up this month.You'll also save big on all outdoor equipment since the cooler weather typically sends people indoors. All camping gear, patio furniture and outdoor living essentials should get marked down.Stock up on Halloween decor and candy after the holiday is over. Some retailers will have the items for up to 90% off close to Thanksgiving.Now, for things you may want to avoid buying this month - cleaning supplies. This does not mean you don't have to clean, but you may see bigger savings on items like vacuums and more in November for Black Friday, or wait until early spring.Also, you may not want to buy electronics this month, although it may seem tempting with all of the new devices coming out. Black Friday is right around the corner, and you'll hit the jackpot on savings.If you're eager to shop early, try shopping Columbus Day weekend sales. You'll be able to stock up on savings in major department stores like Macy's and Kohl's. Last year, both stores marked down sweaters, bedding and boots.If you're into food savings, National Taco Day is Friday. Many restaurants around the city will have special offers, and Taco Bell is bringing back the National Taco Day gift set for $5. The set will come with two crunchy tacos and two nacho cheese Doritos loco tacos.