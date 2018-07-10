Attention Customers: There is currently an unauthorized "$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon" circulating online. This giveaway is not affiliated with/supported by Kroger. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing personal information. We're working to address this issue. pic.twitter.com/OIPsruvsfP — Kroger (@kroger) July 9, 2018

Kroger is warning shoppers not to fall for a fake coupon circulating on social media.The giveaway claims you can get a free, $250 shopping coupon that you can use at the store.But Kroger says it has nothing to do with the scam. It's advising customers not to share their personal information with sites promoting the coupon online.The company says it's also working to resolve the issue.