Dollar General debuts new makeup line for $5 or less

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ladies, if you're tired of spending hundreds of dollars on your favorite makeup brands, you may want to check this out.

Dollar General recently came out with a new affordable cosmetic line which features over 104 items for $5 or less.

Believe Beauty launched at Dollar General in May, but only recently started to gain momentum, thanks to social media.

Beauty consumers will be able to find items like foundation, concealer, loose powder, eye shadow, contour kits, mascara and more.

The items are available at Dollar General stores across the U.S. and also online at dollargeneral.com.

