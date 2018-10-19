SHOPPING

New business development in Webster features Costco and much more

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco to anchor new business development in Webster

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a new development in Webster, and it comes with a Costco.

The new 150,000 square foot Costco is just one piece of a massive redevelopment project on the southeast side known as Project Genesis and Odyssey Park.

More than a million shoppers a year are expected to visit the new development along I-45 in Webster.

Eighteen businesses are moving in -- including doctors' offices and even an indoor baseball and softball training facility.

The city of Webster estimates the new businesses will create around 400 jobs.

For shoppers, some say the new Costco will cut their drive to the big box store in half. People who live in the Webster, Friendswood, League City and Dickinson had to drive to the Pearland Costco - more than 20 miles away.

The city of Webster even created a new road for Costco - Genesis Boulevard off I-45 and NASA Parkway. The project includes new drainage, utilities, landscaping, sidewalks and lighting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesscostcoWebsterFriendswoodClear Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Love all things Trump? Check out this store!
Love designer stuff? Get them at a fraction of the price today
Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston
Here's where you can find Halloween costumes for $2
More Shopping
Top Stories
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
ASTROS LOVEFEST: Team thanks the fans for incredible season
Woman who dropped off child says it wasn't her fault
Astros' wives and girlfriends weighing in on ALCS loss
8 Astros players that can become free agents this offseason
HPD officer among 5 charged with illegal gambling in Chinatown
Show More
Vince Vaughn pleads not guilty to DUI related charges
Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed 2
Mom dunks 5-month-old's head in water then posts on Facebook
Obituary for woman with opioid addiction inspires $11,000 in donations
Deputy punches drunk man repeatedly during arrest
More News