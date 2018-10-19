There's a new development in Webster, and it comes with a Costco.The new 150,000 square foot Costco is just one piece of a massive redevelopment project on the southeast side known as Project Genesis and Odyssey Park.More than a million shoppers a year are expected to visit the new development along I-45 in Webster.Eighteen businesses are moving in -- including doctors' offices and even an indoor baseball and softball training facility.The city of Webster estimates the new businesses will create around 400 jobs.For shoppers, some say the new Costco will cut their drive to the big box store in half. People who live in the Webster, Friendswood, League City and Dickinson had to drive to the Pearland Costco - more than 20 miles away.The city of Webster even created a new road for Costco - Genesis Boulevard off I-45 and NASA Parkway. The project includes new drainage, utilities, landscaping, sidewalks and lighting.