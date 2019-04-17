DESIGNER DEALS: Must-see sale with luxury brands 90 percent off this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fashionistas say The Chic Boutique by the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is the sale of the year.The sale is four days of designer looks all marked down with some up to 90 percent off.When consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez walked into the sale, her jaw dropped. She was not expecting half of what you see in this showroom like luxury designer brands for $100 and under.Inside the pop-up Chic Boutique showroom located at 1131-8 Uptown Park Boulevard, you'll find donated gently used clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories from all over.Some are even brand new with tags from stores that have closed. More than 100 volunteers from the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Club have organized and sorted everything into three tiers.Gold is for luxury brands like Chanel, Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton. They are anywhere from $1 to $300. Silver is for higher end, but not couture like Lily Pulitzer for $40. Bronze tier is your mall brands J. Crew and Ann Taylor dresses for about $20.The sale kicks off on Wednesday at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, the sale is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Although much of the merchandise will probably be gone by Saturday, you may want to come back on the last day because members say we can expect up to 50 percent off these already low prices. The sale on Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.There is a $20 donation fee to shop.