Deals and discounts for teachers just in time for back-to-school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let's face it, teachers are still trying to soak up every last bit of summer before heading back to school.
Most teachers will probably do most of their shopping on Amazon, but ABC13 Eyewitness News has some more online stores offering major discounts.
H-E-B
The Texas grocery chain is sending thanks to teachers with a 15% off for school and office supplies and select household items. The discount is for up to $50 in store. Teachers can sign up for the coupon through H-E-B's website by Aug. 1, and the coupon must be redeemed from July 31 through Aug. 13. Coupon is subject to educator status verification.
Discount School Supply
Teachers can find all things for classrooms at DiscountSchoolSupply.com The store offers amazing deals, such as a set of 12 rainbow class baskets for $13.29.
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree offers a variety of items online, and they even offer free shipping to your local store. The online store offers virtual access to $1 classroom decorations, prizes and educational workbooks.
Michael's
Teachers can receive 15 percent off in-store purchases. Michael's also has dozens of items for $5 and under, plus free shipping to your local store.
Target
Starting Saturday, teachers will get a 15 percent discount on select items including wipes, storage bags, adult clothing and accessories. The discount will last for one week, and will be available online and in stores. Sign up for the coupon on Target.com.
