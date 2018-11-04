SHOPPING

Customer Service Secret: Why you may be on hold for longer periods of time

Have you ever wondered why you're on hold so long with customer service departments? Turns out, it may personal. It may also have something to do with how much you spend.

The Wall Street Journal reports that certain people are put on hold longer than others when they call customer service lines. It's all because of a secret customer score.

Companies keep track of how much you spend, and the more money you spend, the quicker your call may be answered by a representative.

Some companies assign you a customer lifetime value score and you earn points if you have a bank account, a cell phone or an online shopping habit. The more points, the higher your customer score and the more likely that customer service will answer your calls first.
