Boutique-style thrift store promises unique finds for a good cause

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Assistance League of Montgomery County is giving back to its community in more ways than one, with their unique, boutique-style thrift store.The award-winning Assistance League thrift store is located in downtown Conroe on N. San Jacinto Street and offers major discounts on quality items."It's Forrest Gump's box of chocolates," said president of the Assistance League, Gayle Drummond. "You should come frequently because you never know what you're going to get. "The store is full of items such as jewelry, fine china, and furniture. You can also find an array of designer clothing from popular fashion brands such has Anne Klein, Talbots and White House Black Market."I have spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars here," said chairman of the advisory council for Assistance League, Pippa Williams. "I've bought so many dishes and clothes and just beautiful items they have here, jewelry and purses."Williams says she's grateful for the thrift store for helping fuel her passion for giving back."You have guilt-free shopping because you're helping support programs like the Operation School Bell and I'm so excited about that," said Williams.Proceeds from the store's sales go to nine philanthropic programs, including Operation School Bell.The initiative has helped dress up to 4,000 students in Montgomery County every year."What makes us different is our children go to Kohl's, Walmart, Burlington, or JCPenny, and they're able to pick out their own brand-new clothes," said Drummond.Assistance League also offers four different types of scholarships available to high school seniors, adults and people with special needs. So far, the group has provided $150,000 towards the scholarships."The fastest growing program that we have is return-to-work people who are unemployable because they have no skill but can go to Lone Star College and get certified," said chairman of marketing communication, Linda Brook.