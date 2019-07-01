Buy this, but don't buy this to save money in July

A new month calls for new deals. You can make the most out of the summer with savings your wallet will thank you for later.Here's this month's edition of "Buy and Don't Buy" from NerdWallet.The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner, which means you'll want to stock up on everything red, white, and blue. Expect clothing discounts on all things with stars and stripes and don't forget to check the party supply stores too.Now is also the time to buy summer apparel like shorts, flip-flops and tanks. Department stores are marking those down, so make sure you're not paying full price.I know some of you are already eyeing the school supplies aisle, but don't buy just yet. You'll likely save more if you wait until August.You also don't want to buy lawn mowers. Even if yours is on its last leg, hold out a little while longer. During the warmer months, the demand goes up and so do the prices. Wait until August or even September when outdoor items see steeper discounts.We have two bonus days for the first time this year. Amazon is hosting its Prime Day Sale on July 15 and July 16 offering more than one million deals for all of those deal seekers out there. The sale starts at midnight on July 15.