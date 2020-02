Bed Bath & Beyond throws in the towel on 3 Houston stores

HOUSTON, Texas -- Beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is saying bye-bye to five stores in Texas, including three in Houston and one in Austin.The Houston stores being closed are:The Austin store being shuttered is at 9600 N. I-35 Service Rd. (South Park Meadows shopping center). A store in Harlingen also is being closed.For more on this story, please visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.