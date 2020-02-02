HOUSTON, Texas -- Beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is saying bye-bye to five stores in Texas, including three in Houston and one in Austin.
The Houston stores being closed are:
2306 Highway 6 South (Village at West Oaks shopping center)
700 Meyerland Plaza (Meyerland Plaza shopping center)
6675 Highway 6 North
The Austin store being shuttered is at 9600 N. I-35 Service Rd. (South Park Meadows shopping center). A store in Harlingen also is being closed.
For more on this story, please visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.
Bed Bath & Beyond throws in the towel on 3 Houston stores
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More