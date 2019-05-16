Shopping

Beaba recalls baby food steam cooker/blender after reports of glass bowls shattering

Recalled Beaba Babycook Neo. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Beaba is recalling its Babycook Neo baby food steam cooker and blender combo.

The company says it has received 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, including three incidents with minor injuries.

The recall affects all Babycook Neos bought between July 2018 and February 2019 in the U.S. and Canada. The Babycook Neos were sold at stores including Buy Buy Baby, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath and Beyond and others.

For more information on the recall, visit beabausa.com or visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
