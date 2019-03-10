Shopping

Barbie celebrates 60th birthday

The iconic doll was debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.

Happy Birthday, Barbie!

The iconic doll was debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.

Two years after her debut, she got a boyfriend - Ken.

Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime, everything from an astronaut to presidential candidate.

To mark her 60th birthday, Barbie-maker Mattel transformed a suite at the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe into a life-sized Barbie heaven.

The suite comes with a pink pool cabana, a life-sized dream camper, and collection of rare Barbie's.
