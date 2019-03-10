Barbie celebrates 60th birthday

Happy Birthday, Barbie!The iconic doll was debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.Two years after her debut, she got a boyfriend - Ken.Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime, everything from an astronaut to presidential candidate.To mark her 60th birthday, Barbie-maker Mattel transformed a suite at the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe into a life-sized Barbie heaven.The suite comes with a pink pool cabana, a life-sized dream camper, and collection of rare Barbie's.