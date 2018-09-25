SHOPPING

Asian grocery paradise Z. Tao makes its debut in Katy

Pooja Lodhia is out and about exploring a new Asian supermarket in Katy.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Asian population and culture continues to grow in Houston, Katy is becoming a destination for Asian food and shopping.

"Usually in the Houston area, the old Chinatown was on Bellaire, but we got a new Chinatown or Asiatown," said the manager of Z. Tao Jun Yang.

Z. Tao is a newly opened Asian-inspired supermarket on Mason Road.

"Americans, Asians and Mexicans," said Z. Tao food court manager Stephen Cheng. "Everybody is invited."

According to the latest census numbers, each major ethnic group in Houston saw a population increase from 2014 to 2015.

The Asian population was the fastest growing with 5.7 percent annual growth.

Other Asian businesses, including H-mart, are scheduled to open in Katy over the next few weeks.
