Amazon 4-star store in The Woodlands Mall now open

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Amazon 4-star, a retail store from the Seattle-based technology company, is now open at The Woodlands Mall.Located in the mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, the Amazon 4-star is the second to open in Texas and one of the first two dozen in the U.S., according to information on the company's website. The only other Texas location is at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.Amazon 4-star stores offer popular and trending items from the company's online marketplace alongside Amazon brand devices and accessories. According to Amazon, 4-star stores are stocked with merchandise ranging from toys and games to home and kitchen products.Everything in the store is also rated four stars and above, hence the name, or may be a top seller.You can also check out different Amazon devices, including the Echo, Kindle, Fire tablet and Fire TV.Associates will be in store to help answer questions.While the store is open to all customers, Prime members appear to get an extra perk.Prime members will pay the same Prime price they pay online for products that are shipped from and sold by amazon.com. That does not include other sellers on Amazon.The store is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.