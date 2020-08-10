Shopping

Amazon 4-star store in The Woodlands Mall now open

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Amazon 4-star, a retail store from the Seattle-based technology company, is now open at The Woodlands Mall.

Located in the mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, the Amazon 4-star is the second to open in Texas and one of the first two dozen in the U.S., according to information on the company's website. The only other Texas location is at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

Amazon 4-star stores offer popular and trending items from the company's online marketplace alongside Amazon brand devices and accessories. According to Amazon, 4-star stores are stocked with merchandise ranging from toys and games to home and kitchen products.

Everything in the store is also rated four stars and above, hence the name, or may be a top seller.

You can also check out different Amazon devices, including the Echo, Kindle, Fire tablet and Fire TV.

Associates will be in store to help answer questions.

While the store is open to all customers, Prime members appear to get an extra perk.

Prime members will pay the same Prime price they pay online for products that are shipped from and sold by amazon.com. That does not include other sellers on Amazon.

The store is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

See original story from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingthe woodlandsamazonmallconsumer watchcommunity impact newspaperretailshoppingonline shoppingconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way crash sends 18-wheeler flying off I-45
Tropical Depression 22 expected to become tropical storm
Rehab owner offered drugs to patients for sex, police say
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
Man found shot to death inside burning SE Houston home
Show More
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Pet scams on the rise as adoptions skyrocket amid pandemic
Humidity drops ahead of tropical system in Gulf
Kyle Rittenhouse named as 'hero' in school assignment
Argument between 2 families leads to triple shooting
More TOP STORIES News