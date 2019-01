A Mississippi man who ordered his wife a $2,000 diamond bracelet for Christmas was accidentally sent a few more diamonds than expected.Forty-eight bracelets were mailed to Dale Dickerson, an alderman in Olive Branch, who had ordered just one bracelet from Atlanta-based Jewelry Unlimited. Jewelry unlimited, indeed."I stood there and just stared at it form I don't know several seconds, 'cause I didn't know what to do. I literally just stared at it and just dumbfounded," Dickerson told WATN-TV. The bracelets arrived in a box without paperwork, just a handwritten label inside.After he caught his breath, Dickerson called the company."A manager came on and I could tell he had a lot of panic in his voice," he said.In this email, the manager thanked Dickerson for his honesty. He sent the bracelets back and Jewelry Unlimited sent the Dickersons a pair of diamond earrings as a thank you."I love the bracelet but you know 48 would've looked better, wouldn't it? No, hahaha I'm kidding. I love the bracelet," joked wife Sherry Dickerson.Still, the Dickersons aren't sure how this happened.