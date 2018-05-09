SHOPPING

3 new stores set to make debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Three new stores set to make debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three new stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren, are set to make their debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer.

Simon Property Group announced that Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store Pop-Up, L'Occitane and Old Navy Outlet is set to open at the outlet mall.

Houston Premium Outlets is celebrating its tenth year with multiple changes and additions.

"We're thrilled to have so many exciting announcements to share with area residents and visitors," said general manager Elaine Devine in a release. "We value our role in the community and are continually looking to not only enhance our visitor's experience but also offer a wide variety of options."

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is set to open early this summer with L'Occitane slated to open in July.

Old Navy Outlet will open late this summer, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingmallHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News