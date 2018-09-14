Two new discount stores that just opened in Katy are offering a little something for every ethnicity.At Daiso, located at 559 S. Mason Road, mostly everything in the store is only a $1.50. It's your one-stop-shop for things like eye shadows and lipstick, kitchen ware including pots and pans, Japanese snacks and more."They just have all kinds of storage items, kitchen items, good snacks," one customer said."I like to say Daiso is the type of store that when you walk in, you walk out with things you didn't know you needed," another said.Some bigger items, like coffee cups and big storage containers, do go up to around $8 to $9.They have plans to open a second store within two to three months in Westchase.zTao Marketplace is another new Asian grocery store in Katy. It's also located off South Mason Road.The market, headquartered in the Dallas area, specializes in produce, live seafood and baked goods."It has a lot of exotic foods that are affordable like mango seed for $4.99 a pound. Usually it's $10-12," one customer told ABC13.zTao also has a food court area with a variety of restaurants, where customers can dine and shop.The market is hosting its grand opening on Saturday at 9 a.m.