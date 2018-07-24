14 tenants announced for Marcel Town Center on FM 1488

Citizens Grill-An American fare restaurant



A new shopping center is nearing completion at the northwest corner of Old Conroe Road and FM 1488, bringing a number of restaurants and businesses to the area this fall.The Marcel Town Center, which has been developed by The Marcel Group, first broke ground in November of last year. The shopping center is approximately 70,000 square feet with room for over 400 parking spaces, according to The Marcel Group CEO Vernon Marcel Veldekens. The development will include a total of six buildings: four for restaurant space and two for retail space.Fourteen tenants have been confirmed to date:The development company is slated to have at least 75 percent of the shops within the Marcel Town Center ready to open by Oct. 1, with the remaining 25 percent ready in early 2019. Veldekens said he hopes this concept of having a mix of different types of spaces will add to the area and bring a different kind of shopping experience to those who visit."The concept that we're doing is what we're calling 'town center concepts,'" he said. "It's not really a lifestyle center, and it's not exactly your typical shopping center or your typical office building. We're kind of a hybrid, and we're trying to do things in the community that is going to be different from what everyone else is doing."