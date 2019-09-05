abc13 plus

$20M renovation of Macroplaza Mall in Pasadena hopes to revive the area

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena is in for a sweet surprise. Starting at the end of 2019, the Macroplaza Mall will undergo a massive renovation that is expected to last over the span of five years.

Although business at the Macroplaza Mall has diminished, John Quinlan, its new owner, saw the mall's untapped potential.

So, Quinlan decided to purchase the property and pour $20 million into the mall, in order to completely transform the space.

Not only will the newly renovated mall guarantee a larger variety of places to shop, but Quinlan believes this project will revive the community.

"When the mall is fully rehabbed, there probably [will] be several hundred businesses that will be operating here providing a much broader breadth of services," expressed Quinlin.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpasadenamallpasadenaclothingabc13 plusconstructionshoppingabc13 plus pasadena
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Pasadena goes 'hawg wild' for popular Andy's BBQ
Old ABC13 set helping Pasadena teens kick start career in TV
Pasadena officer gives elderly couple direct line for emergencies
Old Pasadena post office with secret room being restored
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Grandmother of child found decaying in closet speaks
Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders in wake of Texas shootings
Man killed after allegedly stabbing woman and setting fire
Texas high speed bullet train takes major leap forward
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
Astros sell out of Bun B-designed hat after long wait for fans
Show More
Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'
Galveston's Great Storm: The deadliest storm in U.S. history
Body of Kemah Boardwalk worker found after rescue attempt
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Astros lose Aaron Sanchez for season; Springer has concussion
More TOP STORIES News