Shoppers on edge after robberies near busy H-E-B store

Authorities are warning shoppers this holiday season after several recent robberies were reported in Houston.A woman, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 that she was robbed leaving Central Market."It was a split second before they slipped in the passenger door and stole my purse," the woman said.She says she tried to run after them while other shoppers assisted her by calling the police."I was just trying to catch them," said the woman, who admitted it was not a good idea to chase after a thief. "I don't know what I would have done if I caught them, but I was just trying to catch them because I just did not want to be victimized."On Dec. 6, a T-Mobile store near I-10 and Bunker Hill was also robbed. Police say the suspect went inside the store and attacked an employee with a pair of garden scissors.Four days later, another woman claims she was robbed at gunpoint at the H-E-B on Bunker Hill.The woman says she was out shopping when the robbers attacked her and stole her wallet."I try to leave nothing in my car, put everything in my trunk and lock the door," shopper Gail Lynch said. " I actually try to walk around between so someone can't just grab it."No suspects have been arrested in either incident. Shoppers say they would love to see more security from nearby stores."I think security helps if you see a presence," Lynch said.