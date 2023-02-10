CreativeSoul doll collection reimagines Disney Princesses

These dolls take inspiration from Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, and Rapunzel.

ATLANTA -- Disney and CreativeSoul have collaborated on a very special release of dolls that reimagine beloved Disney princesses through a more diverse lens.

The four dolls inspired by Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, and Rapunzel all feature natural hairstyles, dresses made with African fabrics, and beaded detailing.

Husband and wife duo Regis and Kahran Bethencourt are the visionaries behind the Atlanta, Georgia photography studio CreativeSoul Photography. They've spent more than a decade elevating youth of color and celebrating diversity, two goals embodied by this collaboration.

You can shop the dolls at ShopDisney.com.

