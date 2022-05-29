shootout

Two people injured by gunfire after car accident leads to shootout in SE Houston, HPD says

Two people injured by gunfire after minor car accident leads to shootout in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A parking lot car accident at a club in southwest Houston led to heavy gunfire between two cars Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at 3:05 a.m. on 610 South Loop at Cullen. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls came in about a shooting.

According to HPD, a driver in a black Chevy Monte Carlo and a driver in a white Pontiac Grand Prix got into a minor accident in a parking lot in southwest Houston. The drivers both discussed the payment of the damages and followed each other to a bank, police say.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy then attempted to get away and prompted a confrontation.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver of the Pontiac got out of the car and began firing. The two occupants of the Chevy also got out, and multiple shots were exchanged, according to police.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital after being struck in the head. The passenger of the Pontiac was not shot but was possibly injured by fragments.

Police said multiple people were involved in the shooting. The people in the Chevy ran away from the scene, abandoning the vehicle, and haven't been caught.
