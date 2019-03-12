4 masked men accused of robbing physical therapy office in northwest Harris Co.

Armed men with masks open fire at NW Harris County office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for four masked men who used guns to rob a physical therapy office in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery in the 14700 block of Pebble Bend Drive around 2:30 p.m.



Deputies say several armed men robbed the building, and an employee with a concealed handgun license shot one of the robbers.

The masked men reportedly returned fire and hit a woman in the leg.

The men are described as black males wearing red, black and blue hoodies. The men left the scene in a four-door Nissan Maxima or Altima, police say.
