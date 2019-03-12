4 masked men accused of robbing physical therapy office in northwest Harris Co.

BREAKING 1/2: Several masked, armed men were robbing a physical therapy office in the 14700 block of Pebble Bend Drive this afternoon. An employee, believed to have a concealed handgun license, shot, wounding one of the men, who returned fire, striking a woman in the leg #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 12, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for four masked men who used guns to rob a physical therapy office in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery in the 14700 block of Pebble Bend Drive around 2:30 p.m.Deputies say several armed men robbed the building, and an employee with a concealed handgun license shot one of the robbers.The masked men reportedly returned fire and hit a woman in the leg.The men are described as black males wearing red, black and blue hoodies. The men left the scene in a four-door Nissan Maxima or Altima, police say.