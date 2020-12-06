Another violent weekend plagues Houston

Bantam Ridge shooting

Shooting: 16300 Bantam Ridge Ct. Male shot in abdomen & arm, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

East Houston apartment fire

HFD units are currently on scene at 4410 Dallas St. responding to reports of an #apartmentfire. @HoustonFire is currently performing a defensive attack, no other information at this time. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 6, 2020

Almeda hit-and-run

Fatality Crash: Almeda @ Fuqua. One confirmed. Vehicle Fire. Avoid the area #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

Southeast Houston shooting

Shooting: 8500 Broadway. Male shot in the back. Transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

Man shot at SE Houston gas station

Shooting: 5900 Belarbor. Male shot, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

Man dies while in HPD custody

HPD investigators are headed to 1200 W 15 1/2 where a male is deceased after being detained by officers. Prelim info is officers responded to a scene of a man causing a disturbance & upon detaining him, he lost consciousness and was transported to a hospital. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

Montgomery County restaurant owner killed in robbery

Man shot at north Houston gas station

Shooting: 1300 Crosstimbers. Male shot in abdomen. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

Body found in NE Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another night of violence across the Houston area as shootings robberies, hit-and-runs and homicides erupted in unrelated incidents.The latest incident happened around 4:20 a.m. in west Houston on Richmond near Woodchase. Houston police said a vehicle failed to stay in its lane, drove on to a median and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.HPD said they believe that man may have been involved in a previous crash at Richmond and Gessner. When the other driver involved at this crash tried to exchange information, the man refused and drove away.The other driver attempted to follow the fleeing man but lost track of him. The driver found him when he crashed, police said.In southwest Houston, two people were shot Saturday night in a neighborhood near Court Road and South Post Oak.It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Bantam Ridge. There was no word on the victims' conditions or what led to the violence.Police did not release a description of the shooter.Also Saturday night, the Houston Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in east Houston.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dallas near Telephone.Firefighters reported everyone escaped safely and no one was injured.The cause of the fire was under investigation.A good Samaritan was killed on Houston's south side Saturday in a hit-and-run crash.It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 12100 block of Almeda Road at Mowery Road.A black SUV and an orange Veloster collided on Almeda as the SUV was exiting a business, according to Houston police.HPD said the driver of the Veloster was speeding and that vehicle caught fire after the crash.In the time that the driver of SUV got out of his vehicle to check on the driver of the Veloster, a Black F-150 that was driving in the opposite direction struck that driver and dragged him approximately 30 feet and fled the scene, according to witnesses.That good Samaritan was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Veloster was taken to the hospital, and no charges are expected.Shortly after that incident was reported, HPD units were dispatched to a shooting in southeast Houston.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Broadway and Bellfort.A fight started between two drivers after a minor fender bender in the parking lot of a washateria, according to police. Both drivers called friends to the scene, and someone pulled out a gun and shot a man in the back.The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition remains unknown.Police said witnesses identified the suspect, and surveillance video was obtained.Another shooting in southeast Houston sent a man to the hospital.It happened around 11:10 p.m. on Belabor near Belgard.Police reported a man was shot in the abdomen and in the arm. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.The victim told police a Black man approached him at a gas station and shot towards his vehicle five times.At around midnight, HPD officers responded to a call that ended in a man losing consciousness after being detained.Officers arrived at 1200 W 15 1/2 after receiving a call about a disturbance at a residence in The Heights.The man was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness.Near Tomball, a restaurant owner was shot and killed during a robbery early Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies.It happened around 1:15 a.m. on FM 2978 near Carraway.Two men arrived at a taqueria and demanded property, deputies said. The suspects shot the owner and ran off in an unknown direction.In north Houston, HPD worked their second gas station shooting Sunday morning.It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Crosstimbers and the North Freeway.Police reported a man was shot in the abdomen.There was no description of the shooter.The violent night ended with a body found in northeast Harris County.Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies reported people were driving on Sweeney near Aldine Mail Route around 4 a.m. when they saw the body lying on the side of the road.It wasn't immediately clear if foul play was involved, according to deputies.