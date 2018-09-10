SCHOOL THREAT

CE King High and Middle schools secured by deputies as a precaution after shooting claims

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are looking into false claims of a shooter at CE King Middle and High schools.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alarming claims of shootings at C.E. King Middle and High schools on Monday are false, according to authorities.

According to the office of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, prank calls were made to 911 from personal cell phones regarding a shooter at the campuses.

Authorities noted they were made aware of the claims after receiving multiple calls from concerned parents.

Deputies were called to the neighboring campuses to secure the schools as a precaution.

An investigation into the claims is underway.

"We take any and all threats made against our kids serious," the constable's office stated in a Facebook post. "We fully understand the concern for the safety of your (children), we assure you, we will continue to vigilantly protect them."

Some campuses across the Houston area have had to deal with reported threats as the school year began.

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool threatHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Text message threatened students at Santa Fe High School
Katy teen says he 'screwed up' after school threat arrest
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
Morton Ranch HS student arrested for alleged threat
More school threat
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Case against cop who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
How to talk to your kids about bullying
Gun found inside Cy-Creek HS student's car during random sweep
Texans tackle Henderson undergoing season-ending surgery
Cy-Fair ISD employee allegedly admitted she loved student
Show More
Owners of daycare, senior centers accused of human trafficking
Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces in $5.3M home
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Saint Arnold brings Houston sports teams to the big screen
Honoring a Houston icon: Marvin Zindler shirt being sold online
More News