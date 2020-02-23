Woman on life support after being shot in the head at west Houston shopping center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman was shot in the head while at a shopping center in southwest Houston Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at Glenmont Drive near Rampart Street.

Houston police say two hispanic men in a black, older model four door car shot the woman before rushing off.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center and is currently on life support.

"And I am sure they will toss every stone, shake every tree and check every available surveillance out there. Additionally, they will follow every lead that's available, every credible lead," HPD commander Ben Tien ensured.

Police say they will be checking surveillance video Sunday morning at businesses nearby.

They believe someone may have witnessed the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
