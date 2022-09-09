WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway after homeowner shot man to death near Gulfgate area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner is being questioned after shooting a man to death outside a home near the Gulfgate area Friday morning, Houston police said.

Homicide detectives were called to the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road after officers said the man was shot at about 7:25 a.m.

It is not clear what prompted the individual to shoot the man, but ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

