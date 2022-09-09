Investigation underway after homeowner shot man to death near Gulfgate area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner is being questioned after shooting a man to death outside a home near the Gulfgate area Friday morning, Houston police said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Homicide detectives were called to the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road after officers said the man was shot at about 7:25 a.m.

It is not clear what prompted the individual to shoot the man, but ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.