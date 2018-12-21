Authorities are investigating after a strange knock on the door overnight had a neighbor calling for help in southwest Houston.Police say this happened around 9 p.m. Thursday when a man was shot multiple times while inside a car on Sign Street near Nickel in Fort Bend County.According to police, the man stumbled out of the vehicle and went down the street to get help from a neighbor.Police have no idea at this time as to who shot him and why.The victim, described as a black male in his 20s was transported to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.Police are not sure if the victim lives in the neighborhood.