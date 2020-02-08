Store owner shot during burglary in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A t-shirt shop owner is now recovering in the hospital after a burglar shot him in north Houston Friday night.

Police say the owner had just closed his store on Airline Drive and Salerno Lane around 9 p.m., when he heard noises coming from the back.

The owner told police he saw one man and immediately tried to run away, but was shot in the back.

Some good Samaritans stopped and transported the owner to the hospital. He's expected to survive.

Police are now looking for surveillance video to help them ID the suspect.
