Deadly Houston park shooter may have been under influence: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for the killer that shot a father of three at a northeast Houston park continues, and investigators believe the shooter may have been under the influence based on statements from witnesses.

On May 14, Arnoldo Moreno was shot to death at Keith-Wiess Park at 12300 Aldine Westfield Rd.

His family said he went to the park to play soccer. In a unprovoked attack, Moreno was shot. He never made it home to his kids and his pregnant wife.

"He was very, very excited about his baby," said Moreno's wife Sandra Juarez, who is due in June. "He was just ready for her to come, and now he's not here."

Juarez said her husband played soccer at the park every day after work.

Investigators said the shooter was a stranger to Moreno.

Houston police released video of the man believed to be the shooter running away from the park.

WANTED: DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?
SHOOTER WANTED: Police believe this man is either the gunman or a friend of the suspect. If you know him, you are urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.



"We can't understand why it had to happen to him," said Juarez.

