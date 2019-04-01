Shooting suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at home in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was barricaded for hours inside a home on the 4300 Phlox on the city's south side, just blocks from Worthing High School.Police officials said they received a report around 12:45 p.m. about a shooting outside a nearby church. The suspect reportedly fired at a man working on the church property. The man was not hit, police said.The suspect fled to the home on Phlox and barricaded himself inside.SWAT and hostage negotiators spent hours trying to convince the man to surrender. He was finally taken into custody without further incident shortly after 5 p.m.No injuries have been reported.