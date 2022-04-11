Man charged with murder in the shooting death of man found in vehicle on S. Post Oak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a man on South Post Oak Road on April 9, records show.William Clayton Andrews, 36, has been charged with murder and the unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 339th state district court. HPD responded to a call of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of 9797 S. Post Oak Road and found a man with multiple gunshots in the back seat of the car at about 11 p.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers located a woman who claimed to be the driver of the vehicle and Andrews, who had a gunshot wound to his wrist, according to HPD Homicide Division Detective Hernandez.It was determined by detectives that the victim and Andrews got into an argument that escalated. Police say that is when Andrews shot the victim.Andrews was treated for his wound and was taken into custody. The female driver was not hurt.The identity of the victim, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.