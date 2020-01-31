Shooting scare prompts emergency lockdown at Lone Star Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes have been cancelled for the day at Lone Star College in Kingwood after students were placed on an emergency lockdown.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon saying there is no active shooter on campus.



Lone Star College gave an "all clear" for the campus around 4:30 p.m.



Initially, students were told to go into the nearest room and lock the doors.

After roughly half an hour, deputies were seen escorting students and staff off campus. Lone Star College says all classrooms have been cleared.

In a press conference after the incident, officials said there were two reported injuries; one student who had an anxiety attack and one student who had a panic attack.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the lockdown was prompted when a student reported hearing gunfire north of campus.

Police do not believe the sound the student heard was a vehicle backfiring, as many people had speculated.

However, they do believe the reported sound of gunfire could have come from off-campus.

Lone Star College says classes will resume Friday.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet around 1:40 p.m. saying there was is an emergency alert.



EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: SkyEye video from the scene shows students walking off campus with their hands up.



Lone Star College emphasized the importance in a tweet, saying it is not a drill and is to be taken seriously.




A person inside the campus sent ABC13 pictures showing armed law enforcement officials speaking with what appear to be students and inspecting their bags.

