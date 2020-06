HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are responding to reports of a possible shooting at a Walmart in northwest Harris County.It happened at the Walmart Supercenter located on FM-1960 near Eldridge.SkyEye13 footage from above the scene shows a large law enforcement presence at the store.It also shows crowds of Walmart employees gathered in the parking lot.People are asked to avoid the area as deputies continue their investigation.